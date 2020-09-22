Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $116.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Novocure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

