NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 7.1%

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,419,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,316,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

