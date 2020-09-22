NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Shares Down 0.7%

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 78,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 79,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

DCMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

