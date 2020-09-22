Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Koinex, BITBOX and Bitrue. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $102,284.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.34 or 0.04371958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitrue, IDEX, WazirX, Bitbns, Koinex, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, BITBOX, CoinBene, Huobi and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

