Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $50.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

