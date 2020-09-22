Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $32.33 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $32.33 or 0.00309279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $99.47 million and $12.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,978,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,077,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

