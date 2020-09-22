OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0770

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. OAX has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $189,250.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.21 or 0.04378373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

