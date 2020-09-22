Observer Market Capitalization Achieves $9.53 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $415,529.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00228348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00082953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01473942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187342 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

