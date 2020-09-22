Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 6%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.92. 1,089,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,778,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

