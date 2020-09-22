Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,300,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,274,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 413,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oil States International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.