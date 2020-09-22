Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Trading Down 6%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.64. 1,145,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,010,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.