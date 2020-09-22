One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Down 4%

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.09). Approximately 143,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 226,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.64.

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Media IP Group PLC will post 69.9999954 earnings per share for the current year.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

