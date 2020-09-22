OneLedger Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $178,234.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.04408815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Kucoin, UEX, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

