OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 9,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,627. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

