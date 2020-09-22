OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $9.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.55 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $5.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $35.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $36.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.28 million, with estimates ranging from $44.24 million to $47.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 117,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $650,105. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

