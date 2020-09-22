Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORGO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 54,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 14.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.