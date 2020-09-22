Origin Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.98 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $25.51 million and $12.98 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.19 or 0.04390314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,171,986 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

