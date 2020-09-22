Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 738,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 492,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

OESX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

