Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) were up ∞ during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

OLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director George Vincent Albino sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$1,014,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,124,038.40.

About Orla Mining (CVE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.