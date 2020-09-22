Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.05.

OTIC stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

