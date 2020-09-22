Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 7.9%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16. 615,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,038,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVID shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $351.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

