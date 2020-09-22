Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) fell 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.23. 5,566,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,604,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $11,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $16,425,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $3,770,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

