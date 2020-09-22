Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Trading Down 3.8%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.79. 27,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 159,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period.

