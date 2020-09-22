Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Trading Down 4.1%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.82. 4,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.