Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Down 7.3%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.97. 741,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 577,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

