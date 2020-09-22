Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO John T. Mcgrath Buys 8,584 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO John T. Mcgrath purchased 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60.

PTVE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. 2,893,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,600. Pactiv Evergreen Inc has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $13.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

