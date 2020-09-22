Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

PD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. 55,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $37,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,703 shares of company stock worth $8,609,885 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

