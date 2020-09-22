Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Down 7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 809,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,850,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 130.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 4,864.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,079,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,334 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

