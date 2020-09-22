Parachute One Day Trading Volume Reaches $422,542.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $422,542.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042195 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,235,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

