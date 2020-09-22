Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.50 ($6.12).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 50.80 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 306.20 ($4.00). The company had a trading volume of 418,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,078. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.45 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The company has a market capitalization of $785.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.83.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 7,987 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £27,874.63 ($36,423.14). Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($60,956.49). Insiders bought 26,987 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,463 over the last 90 days.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

