ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $929,264.58 and $32.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.35 or 1.00797517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00166874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

