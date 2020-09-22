PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $12.27 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $608,292.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00079401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000447 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00099460 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008483 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

