Patron Trading Down 2.1% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and YoBit. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $468,677.24 and approximately $13,896.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00226686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.01398482 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00195443 BTC.

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

