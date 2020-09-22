Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 8.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.17. 2,414,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,037,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

