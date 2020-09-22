Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.52 million and $273.34 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009599 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, FCoin and BW.com. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000406 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BW.com, C2CX, DDEX, Coinbit, P2PB2B, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Crex24, Coinall, Iquant, OKCoin, MXC, FCoin, KuCoin, BigONE, BitMax, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Hotbit, TOKOK, Coinsuper, CoinBene, BCEX, HitBTC, Bitrue, BitMart, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, WazirX, ABCC, Kyber Network and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

