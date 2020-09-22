PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protein Design Labs Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer. PDL markets several biopharmaceutical products in the United States through its hospital sales force and wholly-owned subsidiary, ESP Pharma, Inc. As a leader in the development of humanized antibodies, PDL has licensed its patents to numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, some of which are now paying royalties on net sales of licensed products. “

PDLI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

