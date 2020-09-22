PeepCoin (PCN) Market Capitalization Tops $503,131.24

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $503,131.24 and $8.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001123 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 180,123,810,772 coins and its circulating supply is 140,923,810,772 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

