Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.
Pennon Group Company Profile
