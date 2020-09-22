PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $57.17 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $1,164,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,829,200 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.