Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market capitalization of $79,617.68 and approximately $6,231.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00041346 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,775,133 coins and its circulating supply is 4,655,305 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

