People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have undperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is growing through acquisitions aided by a strong balance-sheet position. Despite low-interest rates, some support to net interest margin is expected with growth in loans. Also, the company's improving credit quality is a tailwind. Further, efforts to enhance shareholders' value through capital deployment activities is encouraging. People's United is less exposed to credit risk in case of any downturn. However, its significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might limit bottom-line growth of People’s United.”

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.