PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $95.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.91. 26,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

