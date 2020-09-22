Perlin Tops One Day Volume of $1.88 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00223330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.01392389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00193052 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

