Personal Group (LON:PGH) Releases Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PGH stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 249 ($3.25). 14,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The company has a market cap of $76.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Personal Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.20 ($5.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

