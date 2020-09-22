Petrofac (LON:PFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $122.35

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.35 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 2150408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Petrofac to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.60.

In other news, insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, with a total value of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

