Petrofac (LON:PFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $122.35

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.35 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 2150408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).
A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Petrofac to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.60.
Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
