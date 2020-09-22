PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 73.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260,854 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in PG&E by 1,478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 14,781,250 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PG&E by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 3,588,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,875,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

