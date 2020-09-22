PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $13.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.63 on Friday. PG&E has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 2,143.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 48.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 840,379 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $61,203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

