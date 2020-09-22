Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26. 607,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 183,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 57.96% and a return on equity of 24.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

