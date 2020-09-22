Phore Price Hits $0.13 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Phore has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $2.85 million and $16,873.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004662 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,149,687 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

