Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $22,703.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $324,255.90 and approximately $22,703.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000905 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,158,249,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

